DeGrom dominates as Mets beat Braves

Two days after his 33rd birthday, deGrom came out firing in his first start since his previous two outings were cut short by arm trouble. The right-hander was pulled after three perfect innings against the Cubs last Wednesday with shoulder soreness, and he left the outing prior to that June 11 against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

DeGrom put nervy New York fans at ease by striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 100 mph fastball to start the game. He struck out two during a perfect first inning and has retired 34 consecutive first-inning hitters, the most in the majors since at least 1961.

DeGrom has thrown 154 pitches at least 100 mph this season. That’s most in baseball among starting pitchers — Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan was second entering Monday with 14.

"He’s on another level," Snitker said.

Smith's fly dropped on the warning track in the fifth between center fielder Albert Almora Jr. and left fielder Dominic Smith. The outfielders appeared to miscommunicate on the catchable ball, which bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double.

“Almora came in after the inning and was apologizing to everyone in the dugout,” manager Luis Rojas said.