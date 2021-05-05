DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets

Kim gave up one run and two hits.

Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left.

Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann's grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Jonathan Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr.

Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road.

ORIOLES 6, MARINERS 0: At Seattle, the clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for Baltimore and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday in May.

Only a wild pitch in the dirt kept the Orioles from celebration perfection. That's how dominant Means was in throwing the major leagues' third no-hitter of the season in Baltimore's win over Seattle.