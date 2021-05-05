DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets

ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and St. Louis beat New York 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.
While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum.
The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach.
James McCann hit into a run-scoring forceout, and New York's batting average dropped to .235 with a major league-low 77 runs. The Mets went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, its RISP average falling to a big league-worst .198. New York has lost five of seven and is 11-13.
Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.
This was the NL Central-leading Cardinals' first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month.
Kim gave up one run and two hits.
Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left.
Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann's grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Jonathan Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr.
Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road.
ORIOLES 6, MARINERS 0: At Seattle, the clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for Baltimore and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday in May.
Only a wild pitch in the dirt kept the Orioles from celebration perfection. That's how dominant Means was in throwing the major leagues' third no-hitter of the season in Baltimore's win over Seattle.
A franchise still in the midst of a rebuild and little to celebrate in recent seasons was happy to put the spotlight on its tall lefty who overmatched the Mariners with an array of unhittable fastballs, breaking pitches and a deadly changeup.
No, it wasn't perfection. But it was about as close as it comes.
REDS 1, WHITE SOX 0: At Cincinnati, Joey Votto fractured his left thumb during a 10-inning win over Chicago.
Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer.
Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. Hit by a pitch for the 61st time, Votto is hitting .286 on the homestand, which included his 300th home run. He has raised his average to .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs.