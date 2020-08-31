DeJong grand slam helps Cardinals hold off Reds

CINCINNATI — Paul DeJong slugged his first career grand slam, helping Dakota Hudson to his first win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning on Kolten Wong's single and walks by Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller. DeJong capitalized, sending Anthony DeSclafani's full count pitch over the center field fence for his second homer of the season.
Hudson (1-3) finished with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and two runs, one earned. With the help of a double play, he faced the minimum 13 batters, starting from the last out of the first through the fifth.
Goldschmidt collected three hits and DeJong, Wong and Tommy Edman each had two hits for the Cardinals, who won their second straight after dropping four in a row.
Eugenio Suárez drove in four runs for Cincinnati, three on a ninth-inning home run, his eighth of the season. The Reds have lost three of four after winning three straight.
Giovanny Gallegos got two outs for his second save.
The grand slam was the second against the Reds in two games. The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber capped a 10-1 win on Sunday with a slam, the last of Chicago's six homers in the game.
DeJong knocked DeSclafani (1-2) out of the game. The new father, in his first start since August 21 after spending three days on the paternity list, labored through 3 2/3 innings. He threw a season-high 92 pitches, surrendering seven hits and seven runs with three strikeouts and four walks. He also hit a batter.
ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 3: At Buffalo, José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a win against Toronto to break a five-game losing streak.
Iglesias' leadoff hit, to deep left-center field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).
MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1: At Anaheim, Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning of Seattle's victory over Los Angeles.
Gonzales (4-2) had eight strikeouts and didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton's leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani's leadoff single in the ninth.
MARLINS 5, METS 3: At New York, Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami's four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and Marlins beat New York.
Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row. Trevor Rogers pitched five effective innings for his first major league win, and Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his seventh save.
