Demko makes 38 saves as Canucks top Flames

VANCOUVER — Thatcher Demko had 38 saves and Vancouver withstood a late barrage Tuesday and held on for a 4-2 victory over Calgary.

Tyler Myers, Travis Hamonic and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Rookie Nils Hoglander rounded out the scoring for Vancouver with a goal in the closing minute of the first period.

The Canucks seemed poised for a shutout until Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames late in the third. Matthew Tkachuk added Calgary's second goal with a minute left in the third period.

Louis Domingue played his first game for the Flames and stopped 20 of 23 shots.

The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their seasons Wednesday with a matinee in Calgary.

Calgary holds a 6-3 lead in the 10-game season series between the two teams.

Boeser scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the year, sending a puck bouncing through the neutral zone and into the Flames net after Domingue was pulled in the game's closing minutes.

Tkachuk brought Calgary within 3-2 with a minute remaining in the third, scoring his 14th goal of the season.

The Flames spoiled Demko's shutout attempt with less than four minutes left on the clock.