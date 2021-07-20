Democratic leaders seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuits

The lawyers for the Democratic leaders focused on the state constitution in other aspects of their motion to dismiss as well, arguing, “Nothing in the U.S. Constitution or Illinois’ Constitution or statutes mandates only the use of final census numbers in redistricting.”

“Plaintiffs do not suggest that the General Assembly should have used a different data set – plaintiffs only suggest that the General Assembly, led by defendants Welch and Harmon, should have done nothing and simply ignored the directives of the state constitution,” the lawyers wrote. “The federal constitution does not require such inaction on the part of state officials.”

Welch and Harmon’s lawyers also argued that the claims against them lack standing because the plaintiffs make no specific claims that the districts in which they reside are negatively impacted by the use of ACS data.

“They have not alleged—nor can they allege—that their personal voting strength is diluted by the current redistricting plan,” they wrote in the court document. “They have not alleged, for example, that their votes are diluted by overpopulation in their districts when compared to the voting power of those residing in less populated districts.”