Democrats unveil legislative map proposal, GOP calls it ‘Gerrymandering 101’

In addition to the ACS data, Democrats have also said they would use additional data sources to obtain accurate counts, but so far they have not disclosed what those data sources are, despite assurances that they would make all the data public.

“Yes, you will know all the data that was that was used to determine, yes,” Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, said during a news conference one day before Democrats released the maps without divulging the info.

In a separate news conference Monday, Republicans blasted the proposed maps as a blatant attempt to ensure Democrats retain their supermajorities while undercounting minority populations.

“This is Gerrymandering 101,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs. “And it's impossible to determine whether or not minority interest will be protected. But we do know that when you use ACS data, we know for a fact that minorities will be underrepresented using that information.”

Durkin also said that Republicans have not tried to draft their own map proposal because they don’t think maps should be based on anything other than official census data. He also said the GOP is “keeping our options open” as to whether it will file a lawsuit challenging the legality of the maps.