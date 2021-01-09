Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week with the best record in the NBA — and now face an uncertain future with a starting lineup fit for the preseason.
Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players.
"COVID created this but the concern is not COVID now," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "The concern is injuries."
The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) sat due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Curry tested positive for the virus Thursday, and the ensuing contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.
The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.
Rivers said he didn't think the game should be played.
"We've got be very careful in how we navigate the next week," Rivers said.
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia's 2020 first-round pick out of Kentucky, scored 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start. Isaiah Joe had 13 points.
HORNETS 112, HAWKS 105: At Charlotte, North Carolina, LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Charlotte beat Atlanta.
The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.
Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.
SUNS 125, PACERS 117: At Indianapolis, Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 34 points and Devin Booker added 25, leading the Phoenix a victory over Indiana.
Phoenix pulled into a tie with the defending champion Los Angles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference at 7-3 after earning its first road win over the Pacers since 2016.
All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and matched his career high with 22 rebounds for the Pacers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.
HEAT 18, WIZARDS 124: At Washington, Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Miami beat the short-handed Wizards.
Miami (4-4) has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards (2-8) lost their third straight game and are winless in five home games.
Washington played without the NBA’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, who was a late scratch when he was placed in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol.