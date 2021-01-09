Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week with the best record in the NBA — and now face an uncertain future with a starting lineup fit for the preseason.

Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players.

"COVID created this but the concern is not COVID now," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "The concern is injuries."

The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) sat due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Curry tested positive for the virus Thursday, and the ensuing contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.

The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.

Rivers said he didn't think the game should be played.

"We've got be very careful in how we navigate the next week," Rivers said.