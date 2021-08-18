Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds

CINCINNATI — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati 7-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.

"If you can come out of there with a series win you feel really good, and it feels like it's been a little while since we've done that," Cubs manager David Ross said. "That was really just a good offensive team. Our pitching showed up."

Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega also drove in runs for the Cubs, who ended a 12-game skid a day earlier. Schwindel, Chicago's regular first baseman since Anthony Rizzo was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline, had six hits in the series and is batting .329.

Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the suddenly quiet Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.

Relievers Manuel Rodríguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings. Jeff Hoffman came on in the sixth and promptly surrendered Alcántara's homer.