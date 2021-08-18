Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds

CINCINNATI — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati 7-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.
"If you can come out of there with a series win you feel really good, and it feels like it's been a little while since we've done that," Cubs manager David Ross said. "That was really just a good offensive team. Our pitching showed up."
Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega also drove in runs for the Cubs, who ended a 12-game skid a day earlier. Schwindel, Chicago's regular first baseman since Anthony Rizzo was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline, had six hits in the series and is batting .329.
Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the suddenly quiet Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.
Relievers Manuel Rodríguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit.
Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings. Jeff Hoffman came on in the sixth and promptly surrendered Alcántara's homer.
After exploding for 14 runs in the series opener Monday night, Cincinnati managed a single run in each of the last two games.
The Cubs banged out 12 hits and won for the fourth time in 19 games since trading stars Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.
TWINS 8, INDIANS 7: At Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to give Minnesota a win over Cleveland.
The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch of a liner from Ryan Jeffers.
Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.
ROCKIES 7, PADRES 5: At Denver, Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego.
C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.
Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
METS 6, GIANTS 2: At San Francisco, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting New York over San Francisco hours after the team's owner called out its hitters for a lack of production.
With his club stuck in a five-game skid, Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday morning that "it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”
NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 5: At Washington, Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and Washington beat Toronto.
Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series.
Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost five of six since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Aug. 11.