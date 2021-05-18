DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds

CINCINNATI — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and San Francisco beat Cincinnati 4-2 on Tuesday night.

DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.

Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save.

Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds.

Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson's homer.

With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center.

Dickerson also doubled and singled.

Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.

