 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds
0 comments
MLB

DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds

  • Updated
  • 0
Giants Reds Baseball

San Francisco's Anthony DeSclafani throws during the second inning against the Reds in Cincinnati. 

 AP

CINCINNATI — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and San Francisco beat Cincinnati 4-2 on Tuesday night.

DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.

Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save.

Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds.

Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson's homer.

With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center.

Dickerson also doubled and singled.

Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News