Devils end Blues' 8-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. — Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and New Jersey stunned St. Louis on Friday night to snap the Blues' eight-game winning streak.
Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014. Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.
Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18. Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.
Schwartz's goal with 3:11 left in regulation cut the Blues' deficit to a goal, but Anderson tallied his third of the season with 57 seconds left.
The Devils won despite having what would have been a third second-period goal nullified because Kevin Rooney's skate prevented Binnington from using his pads to stop a shot.
Mermis, who was recalled from Binghamton last month, broke a 1-all tie with a remarkable shot. He got the puck backing up in the left circle and wristed a shot past a seemingly screened Binnington that found the top right corner of the net at 6:50. Playing in his 18th career game, he laughed about it on the bench.
Carrick, who was playing in his 27th game this season, upped the lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the point at 17:58 that Binnington also didn't see.
Schneider, who was also recalled from Binghamton last month and got an assist on Mermis' goal, stopped nine shots in the final 20 minutes to improve to 3-0-1 since returning.
RED WINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1: At Detroit, Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give Detroit a two-goal lead and they held on to beat Chicago.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.
Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.
Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game.
The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.