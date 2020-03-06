Devils end Blues' 8-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. — Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and New Jersey stunned St. Louis on Friday night to snap the Blues' eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014. Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18. Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

Schwartz's goal with 3:11 left in regulation cut the Blues' deficit to a goal, but Anderson tallied his third of the season with 57 seconds left.

The Devils won despite having what would have been a third second-period goal nullified because Kevin Rooney's skate prevented Binnington from using his pads to stop a shot.