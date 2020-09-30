Dickerson homers as Marlins beat Cubs 5-1 in playoff opener

The Marlins could be without center fielder Starling Marte after he had his left hand broken by a fastball in the ninth inning. Marlins say Marte has a non-displaced fracture of his fifth metacarpal. Team is optimistic and is still considering him day to day.

Marte got the start after he was hit on the front of his helmet by a fastball during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Yankees.

"He's been like a target almost," manager Don Mattingly said. "But he's been bouncing back from everything else so hopefully we get good results with everything and we'll see where he's at."

Miami was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks' 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs' 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon.

After Hendricks was pulled by first-year manager David Ross, Marte singled and Aguilar hit a drive to right off Jeremy Jeffress for his third playoff homer.

"I've been feeling so strong at the end of games," Hendricks said. "I was making good pitches and I made good pitches to Dickerson all day long. That's wasn't a bad pitch. He just jumped on it."