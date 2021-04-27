Difo leads Pirates over Royals 2-1, back over .500 at 12-11

PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City 2-1 on Tuesday night to end the Royals' five-game winning streak.
Pittsburgh (12-11) has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week.
Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009. The Royals arrived from Detroit following their first four-game road series sweep since 1999.
Jacob Stallings singled off Jakob Junis (1-1) leading off the seventh and took third on Kevin Newman's one-out single with a hit-and-run on.
Difo, a switch-hitter, batted for pitcher Duane Underwood Jr., and right-hander Scott Barlow relieved. Difo looped a single that dropped in front of a sliding Michael A. Taylor in center, just 227 feet from home plate.
Underwood (1-0) won in his second big league decision, his first since last Aug. 17 for the Chicago Cubs against St. Louis.
Pirates starter Tyler Anderson allowed one run and three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking two.
Junis gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Underwood, Sam Howard and Richard Rodríguez combined for three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Rodríguez retired the side in order on nine pitches for his fourth save in as many opportunities.
Colin Moran had an RBI single in the first inning, the start of a three-hit game.
Carlos Santana had two of the Royals' four hits, and neither left the infield. His singled tied the score in the third.
INDIANS 7, TWINS 4: At Cleveland, Franmil Reyes homered twice, including a 452-foot drive that landed in the left-field bleachers about six rows in front of the scoreboard, and Cleveland beat slumping Minnesota.
Reyes broke a sixth-inning tie with his second homer off Kenta Maeda to give the Indians a 4-3 lead. Reyes led off the second with a majestic clout that sent fans in the bleachers scrambling and tied the game after Minnesota scored twice in the first.
Reyes' second home run also landed in the bleachers and traveled a projected 434 feet.
José Ramírez drove in two runs, including a first-inning homer that helped Cleveland to a win over its AL Central rival for the second straight night.
The Twins have lost four straight and 13 of 15, falling to 7-15 this season. Byron Buxton homered with two outs in the eighth to chase Aaron Civale (4-0), but James Karinchak struck out Nelson Cruz and then worked the ninth for his second save.