Disinvestment, pandemic leave Illinois’ state of mental health care in ‘crisis’

Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, named chair of the newly created Senate Mental and Behavioral Health Committee, said that she believes mental health is just as important as physical health and she wants people to understand that it is not a weakness to seek out care.

“Because when it comes to things like mental health or any health, many people are far more comfortable seeking those services from somebody who's, culturally, in the same arena as they are,” said Fine. “And so we have to encourage people from all sectors of the state to go into these fields so we can provide for our communities.”

The Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center would create another way for the state to train, retain and educate a diverse workforce to represent the many unique communities of the state. It is modeled after an initiative in Nebraska that between 2010 and 2018, with a similar center in operation, reported a nearly 17 percent increase in its behavioral health workforce.