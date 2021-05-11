Do kids need to catch up in school or take a break this summer?

“They need a set schedule in order to really thrive, and no one has been able to give them that just because of the state of the world,” Rath said. “There's only going to be so much normal socialization that you can do over the summer. I wanted some place that is going to reinforce basic math and reading skills. I'm grateful to have the option. If we took the summer off, I'd have serious concerns. However, I know every child, family situation is different.”

Barrington mom Doreen Colletti Muhs wishes the school year could have been extended to give students the educational boost they need to fill learning gaps.

“The teachers are going to have to figure that out for next year,” said Muhs, who was among the parents calling for schools to reopen sooner than they did in late January.

But Muhs feels summer is a time to decompress. Her 15-year-old son, Quentin, who'll be a sophomore this fall at Barrington High, will spend it learning to drive and playing football at a school camp and baseball with a traveling team.

“I didn't want to overwhelm him with a class,” she said. “There is always that summer slide that the students naturally have. I want him to just grow socially and emotionally.”

