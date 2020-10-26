Dodgers 1 win from title after 32 years and more than $3.6B

Kershaw made his Dodgers debut in 2008 and has helped them win eight straight NL West titles and NL pennants in 2017, '18 and this year. Jansen has been with Los Angeles since 2010, Turner, Joc Pederson and Pedro Baez since 2014, Corey Seager, and Kiké Hernández and Alex Wood since 2015.

A model of stability under the O'Malley family for nearly a half century starting in 1950, the Dodgers were sold to the Fox division of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. in 1998, then to Frank McCourt in 2004 and to Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012. An ownership group led by Mark Walter includes former Lakers star Magic Johnson, women's tennis champion Billie Jean King and entertainment executive Peter Guber.

Los Angeles lost to Houston in a seven-game Series in 2017, and then was eliminated by Boston in five games the following year.

Hershiser, the 1988 World Series MVP, says each time the postseason is lengthened it adds another level of uncertainty to the competition.

"It's going to be a culmination of a lot of things because there's so much buildup with the fan base and with the organization and with the players," said Hershiser, now a broadcaster for the Dodgers' Spectrum SportsNet LA network. "Even if it was won in '17, it would've been a long time. I think it's very hard as far as the playoffs are concerned. In no way was the '88 Dodger team supposed to win against the mighty Mets and against the Bash Brother Oakland A's. So sometimes maybe the best team on paper and talent on the field doesn't always win."

