Doncic scores 33, leads Mavericks past Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Kristaps Porzingis played a nearly flawless second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 130-124 on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half as the Mavericks broke open a close game. Dallas has won four of its last five and nine of 12.

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Magic, who dropped their fourth straight.

The Mavs shot 52.2% from the floor and made 17 of 46 3-point attempts. They improved to 13-4 when leading at the half and 5-1 when shooting better than 50%.

Doncic, who turned 22 on Sunday, made 12 of 22 shots and five 3-pointers.

Porzingis missed his final eight shots of the first half, but responded after halftime by making four straight shots, two 3-pointers and four free throws. He finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando briefly tied the game early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Evan Fournier, but the guard left the floor for several minutes after aggravating a back injury that has bothered him all season. Dallas took advantage and pushed its lead to as much as 13 points in the period.