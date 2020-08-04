Doncic's triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA — Luka Doncic punctuated a historic triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading Dallas past Sacramento.
Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. At 21 years, 158 days, he became the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson's previous mark of 23 years, 12 days.
"We needed that," Doncic said. "We played, I think, one of the worst games ever and we won. We didn't play good. We still hang in there, help each other, never give up. I'm proud of the win."
Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.
It was the Mavs' first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.
De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.
"I thought we settled too much down the stretch instead of trying to put pressure on the rim," Sacramento coach Luke Walton said.
Dallas scored the final six points in regulation to force overtime, then tied the score again at 102 when Tim Hardaway Jr. made three free throws with 3:10 to play.
Doncic broke the tie with a short basket and the Mavs scored the next five points and never trailed again.
"I believe we had seven stops in a row to end regulation, which was huge," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "It was a guts win."
PACERS 120, MAGIC 109: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send Indiana past Orlando for their third consecutive victory.
Warren has topped the 30-point mark in each game at Walt Disney World, starting with his 53-point outburst in the opener. He has 119 points (39.7 per game) in the restart.
“I’m just really in rhythm,” Warren said. “Really picking my spots and really just staying efficient. It was an all-around team effort and I’m just doing my part, doing what I’m capable of doing.”
HEAT 111, CELTICS 106, At Lake Buena Vista Florida, Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed in beating Boston to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics had their lead for the No. 3 seed cut to 1 1/2 games over the Heat. Miami has a game lead on Indiana and improved to 2-1 so far in the seeding games, despite Jimmy Butler sitting out with a sore right ankle after playing Monday in a loss to Toronto.
Duncan Robinson also had 21 points for Miami. Goran Dragic added 20 off the bench, Kelly Olynyk scored 15 and Tyler Herro 11.
SUNS 115, CLIPPERS 115: At Lake Buena Vista Florida, Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance and giving Phoenix a victory over Los Angeles.
“I’m happy for him, but he’d be the first one to tell you we’re not done," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said of Booker.
The Suns improved to 3-0 in the bubble as they chase a playoff spot.
“This is a fun team to be a part of and we’re having fun with it," Booker said. “This whole experience ... we just wanted to come down here and make some noise and that’s what we’re doing."
NETS 119, BUCKS 116: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11 and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.
“We didn't have our best four out there, so obviously it's an opportunity for everybody coming up and next man up mentality,” Luwawu-Cabarrot said.
