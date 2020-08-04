Doncic's triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA — Luka Doncic punctuated a historic triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading Dallas past Sacramento.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. At 21 years, 158 days, he became the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson's previous mark of 23 years, 12 days.

"We needed that," Doncic said. "We played, I think, one of the worst games ever and we won. We didn't play good. We still hang in there, help each other, never give up. I'm proud of the win."

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs' first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

"I thought we settled too much down the stretch instead of trying to put pressure on the rim," Sacramento coach Luke Walton said.