Dongola High School
Dongola High School

Dongola High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Madeline Keller

Hometown: Dongola

Parents: Barry and Jennifer Keller

College plans: Attend Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri on a softball scholarship.

Ashlyn Wright

Hometown: Dongola

Parents: Cherie and Donovan Wright

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

Michelle Wolford

Hometown: Dongola

Parents: Stephanie and Jared Wasuleski

College plans: Attend Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee to obtain a bachelor of exercise science and become an occupational therapist. 

