Dongola High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madeline Keller
Hometown: Dongola
Parents: Barry and Jennifer Keller
College plans: Attend Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri on a softball scholarship.
Ashlyn Wright
Hometown: Dongola
Parents: Cherie and Donovan Wright
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin.
Michelle Wolford
Hometown: Dongola
Parents: Stephanie and Jared Wasuleski
College plans: Attend Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee to obtain a bachelor of exercise science and become an occupational therapist.