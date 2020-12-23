Dosunmu, Cockburn lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81 on Wednesday night.
Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten), who won their second straight at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State (3-3, 0-2) opened up a 19-4 lead over the first five minutes. The Illini used the remainder of the half to claw back, tying the game at 43 at halftime. Illinois took over midway through the second half, out rebounding Penn State 24-11 after the break. Dosunmu and Cockburn combined for 28 second-half points.
Myreon Jones scored 11 points during the Nittany Lions' opening run and finished with 21. Izaiah Brockington also scored 21 points, Sam Sessoms had 12 and Myles Dread added 10 for the Nittany Lions.
While Penn State kept Dosunmu quiet and staved off Cockburn in the early minutes, Illinois' stars eventually got going.
Midway through the opening half, Dosunmu sank a pair of wide-open 3-pointers from the same spot two minutes apart. The first was his first basket of the game, and the second sparked a 15-5 run. Cockburn capped the run and put Illinois up 40-37 with with his eighth basket of the half.
(5) VILLANOVA 85, MARQUETTE 68: At Milwaukee, Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as No. 5 Villanova routed Marquette for its sixth consecutive victory.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore had 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats overpower Marquette, which lost its third straight. Gillespie shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
Marquette (5-5, 1-3 Big East) was seeking to beat a top-10 team for the third time this season. The Golden Eagles had beaten then-No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Dec. 4 and topped then-No.9 Creighton 89-84 on Dec. 14. Wisconsin is now ninth and Creighton is 13th.
(8) TENNESSEE 80, USC UPSTATE 60: At Knoxville, Victor Bailey scored 18 points as No. 8 Tennessee struggled before beating USC Upstate 80-60 on Wednesday.
It wasn't until a 12-2 run midway through the second half that the Volunteers (6-0) finally pulled away, Bailey had four points in that burst. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.
(23) OHIO STATE 80, (11) RUTGERS 68: At Columbus, Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers.
E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.
(66) CREIGHTON 66, (12) XAVIER 61: At Omaha, Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a win over 12th-ranked Xavier, handing the Musketeers their first loss of the season.
The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs' 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out and allowed Creighton to hold on.
Neither team shot extremely well in the second half as Xavier was 2-for-16 from behind the arc and Creighton 3-for-13 in the final 20 minutes. The difference was at the free throw line where the Bluejays made 11 of 14 down the stretch after struggling in closes losses to Kansas and Marquette. Xavier only got to the line four times in the second half.
Women's Top 25
(6) ARIZONA 96, IDAHO 42: At Tucson, Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Pueyo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Arizona to a victory over Idaho.
Cate Reese scored 12 points, Aari McDonald had 11 points and six assists and Lauren Ware had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds or the Wildcats (6-0), who got 58 points from their bench.
(19) INDIANA 75, MINNESOTA 54: At Minneapolis, Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and No. 19 Indiana beat Minnesota.
Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe a layup in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper. The Golden Gophers were 0 of 7 from the field and committed three turnovers during the stretch.