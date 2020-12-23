Dosunmu, Cockburn lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81

(66) CREIGHTON 66, (12) XAVIER 61: At Omaha, Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a win over 12th-ranked Xavier, handing the Musketeers their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs' 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out and allowed Creighton to hold on.

Neither team shot extremely well in the second half as Xavier was 2-for-16 from behind the arc and Creighton 3-for-13 in the final 20 minutes. The difference was at the free throw line where the Bluejays made 11 of 14 down the stretch after struggling in closes losses to Kansas and Marquette. Xavier only got to the line four times in the second half.

Women's Top 25

(6) ARIZONA 96, IDAHO 42: At Tucson, Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Pueyo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Arizona to a victory over Idaho.