Dosunmu, Curbelo lead No. 8 Illinois past Chicago State

Said the 7-foot-1 sophomore from Jamaica: "I just go out there and do what I have to do. I just need to go out there and do it every day."

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier, the team's leader on the court, can get hot offensively and has been known to rain down 3-pointers on opponents. But his main claim to fame is his smothering defense, considered among the best in the Big Ten.

Thursday was no exception.

"These first few games are for playing time and gaining confidence," Frazier said. "I think we were all on the same page out there today. Defense is something we work hard on."

The tournament hasn't been productive for Chicago State, a last-minute addition to the four-team tournament when Wright State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns. Ohio beat the Cougars 86-61 on Wednesday.

Chicago State coach Lance Irvin has opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Assistant Rodell Davis is coaching the team in Irvin's absence.

"I think this helps us moving forward into conference play," Davis said.

Underwood's game plan focused on forcing the ball inside after his team hit a program-record 17 3-pointers on Wednesday in a 122-60 rout of North Carolina A&T.