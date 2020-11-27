Dosunmu scores 24 as No. 8 Illinois holds off Ohio 77-75

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio on Friday.

It was Cockburn's 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois (3-0).

Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats.

"Preston is a very, very good guard and I think we saw that today," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's an NBA talent."

Ohio coach Jeff Boals agreed: "We know what Jason can do and today the nation saw that."

Ohio went ahead 71-67 on Preston's free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer and Da'Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.

Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and sank both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.

"They drew up a great play," Dosunmu said of the coaching decision to get him the ball inside. "I just wanted to get to the rim and it ended up successful and I made two free throws."