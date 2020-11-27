Dosunmu scores 24 as No. 8 Illinois holds off Ohio 77-75

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio on Friday.
It was Cockburn's 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois (3-0).
Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats.
"Preston is a very, very good guard and I think we saw that today," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's an NBA talent."
Ohio coach Jeff Boals agreed: "We know what Jason can do and today the nation saw that."
Ohio went ahead 71-67 on Preston's free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer and Da'Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.
Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and sank both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.
"They drew up a great play," Dosunmu said of the coaching decision to get him the ball inside. "I just wanted to get to the rim and it ended up successful and I made two free throws."
(1) GONZAGA 90, AUBURN 67: At Fort Myers, Florida, it’s going to take more than getting up early in the morning to beat Gonzaga.
Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised past Auburn in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
SAN FRANCISCO 61, (4) VIRGINIA 60: At Uncasville, Connecticut, San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program's biggest win in decades.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.
Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.
(5) IOWA 103, SOUTHERN 76: At Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 41 points, missing just one shot, and No. 5 Iowa beat Southern.
Garza was 14 of 15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.
(6) KANSAS 94, SAINT JOSEPHS 72: At Fort Myers, Florida, Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s to win in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds.
(14) TEXAS TECH 84, SAM HOUSTON STATE 52: At Lubbock, Texas, Mac McClung is already doing for No. 14 Texas Tech exactly what he told coach Chris Beard he would after transferring from Georgetown.
McClung had 18 points to again lead the Red Raiders in scoring as they improved to 2-0 with a victory over Sam Houston State.
(15) WEST VIRGINIA 66, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57: At Sioux Falls, West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit against Western Kentucky and had to hold off a frenzied rally down the stretch to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
The 15th-ranked Mountaineers (3-0) led 66-57 with just under three minutes to play before Western Kentucky (2-1) cut it to four in the final minute. It looked like the Hilltoppers would get the ball back, down four, after a scramble for a rebound out of bounds was given to Western Kentucky. The call was reversed after a replay review and West Virginia made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
(17) HOUSTON 68, BOISE STATE 58: At Houston, Quentin Grimes rebounded from a rough opener by going on the attack.
Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and No. 17 Houston beat Boise State in the Southwest Showcase.
(22) UCLA 107, PEPPERDINE 98: At San Diego, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard hit 3-pointers early in the third overtime, and Chris Smith added a three-point play to finish with 26 points and lead No. 22 UCLA to a victory over.
Senior guard Colbey Ross had 33 points to became Pepperdine’s all-time leading scorer but it wasn’t enough to keep Pepperdine from losing its sixth straight to UCLA and its 38th straight to a ranked opponent. Ross hit a floater to send the game into a second overtime tied at 81 but missed a 3-pointer that forced a third OT.
Women's Top 25
(12) MARYLAND 94, DAVIDSON 72: At Fort Myers, Florida, Angel Reese and Diamond Miller each scored 20 points, five Maryland players reached double figures and the No. 12 Terrapins broke away from Davidson after halftime for a season-opening win at the Gulf Coast Challenge.
(14) ARKANSAS 98, WAKE FOREST 82: At Fort Myers, Florida, Amber Ramirez scored 15 of her 22 points in the third quarter when No. 14 Arkansas took control en route to a win over Wake Forest at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
OHIO 86, (24) NOTRE DAME 85: At Athens, Ohio, Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24 and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame, spoiling the debut of Irish coach Niele Ivey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!