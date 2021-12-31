Double the fun: Brockmeyer, Walker lead SIU

CARBONDALE – It’s official: No one will ever beat Cindy Stein in a Missouri Valley Conference season opener.

The SIU women’s basketball team dominated Valparaiso inside Friday for a 62-52 win at Banterra Center, earning its ninth straight victory in an MVC lidlifter. It will be the last one Stein gets, too, since she’s retiring at season’s end.

“I saw that in the paper this morning and thought for a moment that we were going to jinx it,” Stein said, “but it’s always good to get off to a good start in the conference.”

Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker each produced double-doubles for the Salukis (6-5, 1-0). Brockmeyer finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the fifth double-double of her season and the 27th of her career, most among active MVC players.

Walker added 17 and 10, drawing nearly as many fouls (6) as were called on SIU (8). She compiled her second career double-double, something Stein spent a chunk of practice time this week exhorting her to accomplish.

“It was just a matter of staying calm and working my post moves,” Walker said. “Coach has been drilling us, telling us we can both double-double. Finally, we got it. We definitely know we need to be an inside presence.”

What Brockmeyer and Walker didn’t take care of, Makenzie Silvey did. She finished with 18 points, including a couple of key 3-pointers in the third quarter. Silvey’s first 3-pointer erased a brief Beacons edge and the second one initiated a period-ending 7-0 run that gave the Salukis a 48-40 advantage.

The trio of “super seniors” scored all but eight of SIU’s points.

“We took a big lead and let them come back,” Brockmeyer said. “We weren’t super-happy about that. We talked about defense a lot at halftime; we were getting beat too much on penetration. But we improved that in the second half.”

Valpo (2-10, 0-1) played without leading scorer Carie Weinman (11.7 ppg) and looked helpless for about 14 minutes. The Salukis easily could have led by more than 21-11 had they not missed a spate of point-blank chances at the rim.

But the Beacons suddenly turned it into a possession-by-possession game with a 16-5 spurt, Shay Frederick bombing in a 3-pointer to give them a 27-26 advantage with just over a minute left. Brockmeyer’s two foul shots after a timeout gave SIU a one-point margin at halftime.

Most of the third quarter was played on even terms until Silvey’s second 3-pointer. Silvey and Walker added buckets to up the cushion to eight.

The Salukis basically kept Valpo at arm’s length in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 54-42 at the 6:34 mark on a spectacular play by Brockmeyer. After blocking Frederick’s 3-pointer, Brockmeyer collected the rebound near midcourt and ran a one-woman fast-break for a layup.

“You love to see it,” Walker said. “It was a really big momentum-changer for us. I think I almost jumped on the court at that point.”

SIU finished with a 43-29 advantage on the boards, turning 14 offensive boards into 14 points. The Salukis allowed just four offensive rebounds on 33 available misses by the Beacons.

Frederick and Leah Earnest each scored 17 points for Valpo, which made just 38.5 percent from the field and took just eight free throws.

DAWG BITES

SIU didn’t commit its first foul until two minutes elapsed in the second quarter when Walker was whistled for a charge that sure looked like a flop by the defender. … SIU ran into turnover trouble at times in the second quarter but finished the game with just nine. It had only three miscues in the second half. … The media timeout in the first quarter almost didn’t happen. The clock ticked down to 29.4 seconds left before an offensive foul on the Beacons created a stoppage. … The Salukis host Loyola, a 55-38 loser Friday at preseason favorite Missouri State, at noon Sunday.

