Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Herbert Jones had 21 points and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-68 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.
Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday's championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.
Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.
The Volunteers trailed 69-68 when Davonte Gaines missed two foul shots with 25 seconds left. Down 71-68, Victor Bailey Jr. missed a 3-point try with nine seconds to go.
Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket. They went ahead with just over four minutes left as Jones whipped a pass out to behind the arc to wide-open Keon Ellis for a tie breaking 3-pointer to put Alabama up for good.
Jones made one of two free throws with 3:24 to make it a two-possession game before later feeding Quinerly in the lane for a layup and a 69-65 lead. Yves Pons' 3-pointer got Tennessee within 69-68 with 41.4 seconds left, but Quinerly added two free throws and Ellis two more with 3.7 seconds left to seal a tense game.
Jones also had 13 rebounds and four assists for the Tide, who won despite shooting 37%. But they held the Volunteers to 35% shooting after halftime and made key 3s despite a shaky start. Quinerly was 8 of 13 shooting off the bench.
Keon Johnson had 20 points and Jaden Springer 18 for Tennessee, which sought to make its third consecutive SEC final.
The game began with key players from teams sidelined by injuries.
Tennessee played without forward John Fulkerson, who sustained a concussion and facial injuries after taking two elbows from Florida's Omar Payne in Friday's quarterfinal victory. Alabama missed freshman guard Josh Primo, who was on crutches with his left knee in a brace after being injured in the second half against Mississippi State.
(9) OHIO STATE 68, (4) MICHIGAN 67: At Indianapolis, Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a victory and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.
The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. Ohio State has won four tourney crowns, its most recent coming in 2013.
Michigan (20-4) was led by Hunter Dickinson with 21 points and eight rebounds and managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. But after a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith's long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.
(7) MARYLAND 104, IOWA 84: At Indianapolis, Seventh-ranked Maryland's scoring depth and impressive skill were once again on display in a rout of Iowa to claim a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.
There's a reason coach Brenda Frese's Terrapins (24-2) have reached this title game in each of the seven seasons since Maryland joined the conference, and won six of seven regular-season titles. The nation's No. 1 offense comes at an opponent fast and is relentless.
The Terps have won 13 in a row, all by double digits, to earn consideration for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
(7) HOUSTON 76, MEMPHIS 74: At Fort Worth, Justin Gorham scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds, and No. 7 Houston beat Memphis to advance to its third consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament final.
Boogie Ellis had 27 points for Memphis, but he had a huge turnover with 49 seconds left. He fell down with the ball when trying to respond to the Gorham’s nifty one-handed reverse layup with just over a minute left that had put the Cougars up 72-71.
Gorham added two free throws with 27 seconds left, and two more with 4 seconds left. Ellis made a running 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
LSU 78, (8) ARKANSAS 71: At Nashville, Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.
The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama, a 73-68 winner over Tennessee in the other semifinal, on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more by knocking off the SEC's regular-season champ. LSU has won this tournament only once — back in 1980.
These teams split during the season, winning on their home courts by almost identical margins. On this day, LSU gave its top scorer and freshman more help in a matchup of the SEC's top scoring teams. Javonte Smart added 19 points for LSU, and Darius Days had 13.
(13) TEXAS 91, (12) OKLAHOMA STATE 86: At Kansas City, Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.
Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas (19-7), which edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The title was the first for the Longhorns in seven frustrating appearances in the Big 12 championship game, and their first conference tournament trophy since winning the old Southwest Conference title in 1995.
(19) SAN DIEGO STATE 68, UTAH STATE 57: At Las Vegas, Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead No. 19 San Diego State to a victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship.
The Aggies had beaten San Diego State in each of the last two tournament championship games. The Aztecs, who also won the regular-season championship, had lost six of their previous seven title game appearances.
With the league’s automatic bid, the Aztecs return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It marked just the fifth time the No. 1 seed won the title in 22 years.