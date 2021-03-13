Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

Jones also had 13 rebounds and four assists for the Tide, who won despite shooting 37%. But they held the Volunteers to 35% shooting after halftime and made key 3s despite a shaky start. Quinerly was 8 of 13 shooting off the bench.

Keon Johnson had 20 points and Jaden Springer 18 for Tennessee, which sought to make its third consecutive SEC final.

The game began with key players from teams sidelined by injuries.

Tennessee played without forward John Fulkerson, who sustained a concussion and facial injuries after taking two elbows from Florida's Omar Payne in Friday's quarterfinal victory. Alabama missed freshman guard Josh Primo, who was on crutches with his left knee in a brace after being injured in the second half against Mississippi State.

(9) OHIO STATE 68, (4) MICHIGAN 67: At Indianapolis, Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a victory and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. Ohio State has won four tourney crowns, its most recent coming in 2013.