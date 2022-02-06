Drought drops SIU women out of first

In position for its first regular season sweep of Missouri State in 15 years, the SIU women suffered a scoring drought at the worst possible time.

Going without a point for the final 4:03, the Salukis lost a late lead and the game Sunday when the Bears’ Brice Calip made two free throws with 1:25 left for a 53-52 Missouri Valley Conference win at JQH Arena in Springfield.

SIU (12-7, 7-2) had two chances to take the lead after Calip’s foul shots, but Gabby Walker missed with 1:11 left and Makenzie Silvey’s jumper just before time expired went begging.

The Salukis didn’t score after Abby Brockmeyer’s layup gave them a 52-50 edge. Brockmeyer and her game-high 19 points went to the bench 20 seconds later when she was whistled for her fifth foul. SIU didn’t score in its final five possessions, missing three shots and committing two turnovers.

“That was really unfortunate,” coach Cindy Stein said of Brockmeyer fouling out. “She was getting beat up inside and she didn’t get the same consideration … but sometimes you have to play smarter because no one is going to change for us.”

The result sent the Salukis tumbling out of first place in the Valley to third. Illinois State and Northern Iowa both won Sunday to improve to 9-2 and 8-2, respectively. Missouri State (16-5, 7-3) is in fourth, a half-game behind SIU.

Playing less than 48 hours after the Salukis’ 65-49 win Friday night at Banterra Center, the teams came prepared to take away each other’s strengths. No one scored until a Brockmeyer foul shot 3:08 into the game and it was 6-2 SIU at the first TV timeout more than five minutes into the game.

The Salukis led 10-6 after a quarter, but the Bears found rhythm in the second quarter as they canned 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3. In fact, Mariah White drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to give them a 25-21 lead at intermission.

Missouri State scored on its first three possessions of the third quarter to up its lead to 31-23 before SIU rallied, led by Silvey. She scored 11 of her 15 points in the period, draining three consecutive 3s in a span of 2:54 to give the Salukis a 34-32 lead.

Brockmeyer canned a jumper with three seconds remaining to provide SIU with a 41-37 advantage going to the fourth quarter. But the Salukis couldn’t avoid fouls or block the Bears off the glass. Silvey and Brockmeyer drew their fourth fouls 34 seconds apart and had to sit briefly.

Walker drew two quick fouls in the first quarter, sat out 16 minutes of the first half and was never a factor, failing to score in 22 minutes. While Laniah Randle took up some slack with 10 points off the bench, SIU couldn’t find consistent footing, especially after Brockmeyer departed.

“We took things away from them and they took things away from us,” Stein said. “It’s tough to fight so hard and lose by one point.”

Missouri State didn’t make a field goal over the last 4:49, but went 9 of 11 at the line in the fourth quarter and 15 of 19 in the second half. By contrast, the Salukis took only 10 free throws for the game, connecting on eight.

Sydney Wilson scored 15 points to pace the Bears, while Calip finished with 14 and Duke transfer Jennifer Ezeh contributed a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

SIU was outrebounded 32-23, including 18-9 after halftime. It had just two boards in the third quarter and gave up 12 offensive caroms.

“It was pretty physical in there,” Stein said. “We didn’t do a good job on the boards. We have to do better.”

DAWG BITES

The game didn’t stream live because ESPN2 was in town to air the Missouri State men’s game earlier in the day with Loyola. A different production crew came in for the women’s game and didn’t have enough time to arrange a live feed. … SIU went 6 of 11 on 3-pointers and finished the weekend series at 15 of 25 from distance against the nation’s second-ranked defense in 3-point percentage entering Friday’s games. … The Salukis are back in action at 5 p.m. Wednesday with a makeup game at Indiana State. The teams were scheduled to play Jan. 26 but the Sycamores didn’t have enough healthy players because of COVID-19 protocols.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.