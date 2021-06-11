 Skip to main content
Du Quoin High School
Du Quoin High School

Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Emily Boyett

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Shane Boyett and Angela Nelson

College plans: Attend University of Missouri in Columbia to study journalism.

Elizabeth Davis

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Stacey and Nathan Davis

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, then Southeast Missouri State University in Springfield or University of Missouri in Columbia, to major in communications.

Samuel 'Guy' Indorante

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Samuel Indorante and Carolyn Gibson

College plans: Study at Iowa State University in Ames to study environmental engineering.

Sara 'Katie' Indorante

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Carolyn Gibson and Samuel Indorante

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.

Elizabeth Loyd

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Kimberly and Scott Loyd

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to obtain a degree in mathematics education.

