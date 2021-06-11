Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Emily Boyett
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Shane Boyett and Angela Nelson
College plans: Attend University of Missouri in Columbia to study journalism.
Elizabeth Davis
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Stacey and Nathan Davis
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, then Southeast Missouri State University in Springfield or University of Missouri in Columbia, to major in communications.
Samuel 'Guy' Indorante
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Samuel Indorante and Carolyn Gibson
College plans: Study at Iowa State University in Ames to study environmental engineering.
Sara 'Katie' Indorante
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Carolyn Gibson and Samuel Indorante
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.