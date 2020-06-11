Du Quoin High School
0 comments

Du Quoin High School

  • 0

Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Caitlin Stanley

Caitlin Stanley

Caitlin Stanley

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Joni Mathis and Christopher Stanley

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Spanish education, and to have a specialty in linguistics and foreign cultures.

Madeleine Cornett

Madeleine Cornett

Madeleine Cornett

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Jeremy and Kris Cornett

College plans: Attend the University of Alabama to study aerospace engineering.

Shelby Harris

Shelby Harris

Shelby Harris

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Jason and Amanda Harris

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.

Katilyn Simmons

Katilyn Simmons

Katilyn Simmons

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parent: Tonya Simmons

College plans: Attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: George Jr. and Cary Bailey

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study aviation flight and aviation management.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News