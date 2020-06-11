× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Caitlin Stanley

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Joni Mathis and Christopher Stanley

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Spanish education, and to have a specialty in linguistics and foreign cultures.

Madeleine Cornett

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Jeremy and Kris Cornett

College plans: Attend the University of Alabama to study aerospace engineering.

Shelby Harris

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Jason and Amanda Harris

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.

Katilyn Simmons

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parent: Tonya Simmons

College plans: Attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.