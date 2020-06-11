Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Caitlin Stanley
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Joni Mathis and Christopher Stanley
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Spanish education, and to have a specialty in linguistics and foreign cultures.
Madeleine Cornett
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Jeremy and Kris Cornett
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama to study aerospace engineering.
Shelby Harris
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Jason and Amanda Harris
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
Katilyn Simmons
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parent: Tonya Simmons
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.
Chloe Bailey
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: George Jr. and Cary Bailey
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study aviation flight and aviation management.
