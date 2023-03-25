Tags
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the body of Michael Scott Williams, 30, was discovered near Buckner on Sunday. His body…
Consider Saturday’s “Pop-Up Roundabout” at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lewis Lane in Carbondale as a sort of test drive.
Before top-seeded John A. Logan could win its first NJCAA Division I championship, it first had to make history.
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.
For the first time ever, three of the four finalists in the annual "Coolest thing made in Illinois" competition are from Southern Illinois.
