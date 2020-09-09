Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as Kansas City beat the Indians on Wednesday night.
Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.
Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.
Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland’s third save in three chances.
The Indians only threatened once against Duffy, loading the bases with one out in the fifth before Francisco Lindor was retired on a short fly to center and Carlos Santana struck out. Santana is a .400 career hitter against Duffy (16 for 40).
Mondesi broke the ice against Carlos Carrasco (2-4), driving in Cam Gallagher with no outs in the sixth. Kansas City scored twice off Phil Maton in the ninth when Olivares’ bad-hop triple plated Alex Gordon, and Olivares then came around on Lopez’s single.
Carrasco gave up seven hits in seven innings while wearing No. 21 as part of the MLB-wide celebration of Roberto Clemente Day. Carrasco won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award for his numerous community endeavors.
The right-hander had six strikeouts, moving into fourth place in Indians history with 1,281 and surpassing Hall of Famers Bob Lemon and Early Wynn, who both had 1,277.
Delino DeShields went 3 for 4 with a triple for Cleveland, which began the day tied with the White Sox for first place in the AL Central.
Lopez singled three times and Kansas City teammates Whit Merrifield and Olivares had two hits apiece.
Indians manager Terry Francona, who briefly visited the ballpark Tuesday, missed his 29th game because of season-long gastrointestinal issues that required surgery.
“I know he’s feeling better, but I’m not sure how much better,” interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said.
BREWERS 19, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and Milwaukee slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating Detroit.
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.
Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.
“When you go seven innings, one hit, 11 strikeouts, no walks — we had a huge offensive day that made the game a lot of fun, but that kind of pitching performance, you’ve got to start with that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2: At Buffalo, New York, Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and New York snapped a five-game losing streak, beating e Toronto on Wednesday night.
The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night's loss.
Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
