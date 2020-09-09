Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as Kansas City beat the Indians on Wednesday night.

Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.

Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.

Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland’s third save in three chances.

The Indians only threatened once against Duffy, loading the bases with one out in the fifth before Francisco Lindor was retired on a short fly to center and Carlos Santana struck out. Santana is a .400 career hitter against Duffy (16 for 40).

Mondesi broke the ice against Carlos Carrasco (2-4), driving in Cam Gallagher with no outs in the sixth. Kansas City scored twice off Phil Maton in the ninth when Olivares’ bad-hop triple plated Alex Gordon, and Olivares then came around on Lopez’s single.