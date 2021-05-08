Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.
Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.
Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Jason Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second — with the winning run.
"As a pinch hitter, you have to realize it's difficult and not put too much pressure on yourself," Duffy said. "I try to tell myself it's like starting a game and I can get a hit in my first at-bat."
"We got beat on a ball when Holmes executed a good pitch and Duffy hit the ball just out of (Adam) Frazier's range," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.
Ka'ai Tom hit his first big league homer and Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of nine. The Pirates have totaled eight runs in their last six games. They are 2-17 in their last 19 games at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Contreras was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out. Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe (two runs, six hits in six innings) avoided further damage by getting Heyward to line out and David Bote to fly out.
Tom's two-run blast to the left-center bleachers in the fourth put the Pirates on top 2-1.
Chicago tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Sogard to drive in Contreras.
GIANTS 7, PADRES 1: At San Francisco, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and San Francisco kept rolling at home, beating San Diego.
Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.
ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3: At Oakland, California, Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning a day after delivering a walkoff drive, sending Oakland past Tampa Bay.
Brown added an RBI single in the seventh before the Rays got one back in the eighth on Mike Zunino's RBI single against Jake Diekman. Lou Trivino relieved and had to escape trouble recording the final four outs for his sixth save after blowing a chance in Thursday's loss to Toronto.
TIGERS 7, TWINS 3: At Detroit, slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent Detroit over Minnesota.
Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.
INDIANS 9, REDS 2: At Cleveland, César Hernández hit a three-run triple and Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten as Cleveland struck back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by belting Cincinnati.
The Indians became the 18th team to be no-hit twice in the same season on Friday, when Wade Miley shut them down for the majors' fourth no-no in 2021.