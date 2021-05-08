Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Jason Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second — with the winning run.

"As a pinch hitter, you have to realize it's difficult and not put too much pressure on yourself," Duffy said. "I try to tell myself it's like starting a game and I can get a hit in my first at-bat."

"We got beat on a ball when Holmes executed a good pitch and Duffy hit the ball just out of (Adam) Frazier's range," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.