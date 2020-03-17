Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested," de Blasio wrote on Twitter. "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I saw that news," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the Nets' positive tests while speaking on a conference call. "I'm hoping none of our players went and hung out with guys the night before our game. I don't know if that's the case or not."

Kerr added that he didn't need to be convinced that suspending the season was the correct decision.

"I think everything that's happened since the league shut down was enough proof that we did the right thing, that the NBA did the right thing and that we need to follow the advice of the experts out there and everybody's got to do their part."

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit's Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0