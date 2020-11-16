Dustin Johnson paints a by-the-numbers Masters-piece

Johnson's distaste for drama is often mistaken for indifference. He came out on tour in 2007 looking to all the world like he was born to play golf — long arms, a slow heartbeat and a syrupy swing that belies its raw power — then won early and, with the exception of the majors, often.

Johnson completed the climb to No. 1 in the world the first time in 2017 and stayed there for the better part of the three years since. He'd won twice already this year and still held that lofty spot when he arrived at Augusta, having already spent nearly two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus to boot. If anyone had a storyline that ran straight through this strange, pandemic-disrupted season, it was Johnson.

Yet nobody was happier when the pre-tournament spotlight focused on Tiger Woods' chances of reprising his improbable 2019 win, and bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau's grand plan to carve up Augusta National the way he sliced and diced Winged Foot at the U.S. Open. Predictably perhaps, both were old news by the time Johnson stretched out to a four-shot lead heading into the final round.