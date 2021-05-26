Edman helps Cardinals beat White Sox to avoid sweep

West said Gallegos told him it was sunscreen. Even so, he made the pitcher switch caps before throwing a pitch because "we don't want anybody to be accused of cheating or any of that stuff." The cap was sent to the commissioner's office.

"The whole point of this is we're trying to protect his pitcher, and he got ejected," West said.

Shildt, who was tossed for the second time this season, said he appreciated the motivation. But he questioned why there was enforcement.

"Let's go check the guys that are sitting there going into their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he even steps on the mound with a spot on his hat," he said.

Once the situation cooled, Gallegos squashed the threat, striking out AL MVP José Abreu and Mercedes.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3: At Oakland, California, James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and Oakland beat Seattle to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.