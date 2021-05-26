Edman helps Cardinals beat White Sox to avoid sweep

CHICAGO — Giovanny Gallegos came in to a sticky situation, with St. Louis Cardinals clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning. It quickly became a heated one.
Umpire Joe West ordered him to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Manager Mike Shildt, thinking his player was unfairly singled out, got ejected during an animated argument.
That overshadowed everything else in the Cardinals' 4-0 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.
"This is baseball's dirty little secret, and it's the wrong time and the wrong arena to expose it," Shildt said. "Here's the deal. First of all, Gio wears the same hat all year. Hats accrue dirt. Hats accrue substances. ... Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn't get some kind of melanoma? Possibly. Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No."
Tommy Edman homered twice, and the Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep.
Shildt was ejected with one out in the seventh, after Génesis Cabrera hit Yoán Moncada, putting runners on first and second.
The Cardinals brought in Giovanny Gallegos. West, who on Tuesday set Major League Baseball's record for most games umpired, said second-base ump Dan Bellino noticed a substance on the brim of the pitcher's cap.
West said Gallegos told him it was sunscreen. Even so, he made the pitcher switch caps before throwing a pitch because "we don't want anybody to be accused of cheating or any of that stuff." The cap was sent to the commissioner's office.
"The whole point of this is we're trying to protect his pitcher, and he got ejected," West said.
Shildt, who was tossed for the second time this season, said he appreciated the motivation. But he questioned why there was enforcement.
"Let's go check the guys that are sitting there going into their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he even steps on the mound with a spot on his hat," he said.
Once the situation cooled, Gallegos squashed the threat, striking out AL MVP José Abreu and Mercedes.
ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3: At Oakland, California, James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and Oakland beat Seattle to avoid a three-game sweep.
Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.
“Obviously, I didn’t pile up a bunch of strikeouts like I would hope,” Kaprielian said. “Every pitcher loves those. But we just used the defense and pounded it and attacked guys and that was the game plan.”
TWINS 3 ORIOLES 2: At Minneapolis, Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading Minnesota over Baltimore for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles.
Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.
“When you have more than six, seven days to pitch, you lose a little bit of your rhythm. But today I was trying to locate my fastball because I was moving my body a little bit quicker,” said Pineda, who retired his last 12 batters. “After the third inning I got a little tired, I stayed a little bit back and it’s why I threw better pitches in the third, fourth, fifth innings.”
ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8: At Anaheim, California, Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer in the first inning and had a career-high five RBIs, leading Los Angeles over Texas in the finale of a 10-game homestand that saw the Angels lose Mike Trout to an injury for at least eight weeks.
Ward hit a drive to right-center on a slider from Dane Dunning (2-4) in a five-run first and drove in a pair of runs with a bloop single to left in a four-run fifth that boosted the lead to 9-1. Ward had the third three-hit game of his big league career, his second against the Rangers.