Egor Shrangovich's OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins

NEWARK, N.J. — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season. Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.
"You could win a lot of different ways, but I really felt it was a total 60-minute game," Lindy Ruff said after collecting his first win as head coach of the Devils. "Everyone really played well for us. We got great play out of our forwards, our defense had a really good night, and Blackwood gave us a couple of great saves when we needed them. To win like that, it was great."
Boston's Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves, including two critical stops in the final minutes of the third period to force the extra session.
Devils defenseman Damon Severson beat Bruins forward Charlie Coyle to a loose puck just outside the offensive zone before he made a nifty backhand pass to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.
"I think it's the best moment in my hockey career," Sharangovich said.
Bergeron evened the score with a shorthanded goal at 17:16 of the second period. Brad Marchand won a puck battle against Devils forward Kyle Palmieri before setting up the new captain of the Bruins.
"When he (Marchand) has a step on a guy, he is going try and make that play and he is going to find you," Bergeron said of his teammate. "It's about trying to find a lane for him and getting open."
Boston appeared to tie the game shortly before Bergeron's strike, but the game officials ruled Blackwood was unable to make a save due to incidental contact. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged the play, which led to the bench minor.
Wood opened the scoring with a redirection at 16:15 of the first period. Jack Hughes maintained possession of the puck while the rest of his teammates completed a change before Ty Smith's shot from the point was tipped past Halak.
COYOTES 5, SHARKS 3: At Glendale, Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and Arizona bounced back from an opening loss to beat San Jose.
Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.
RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 2: At Detroit, Robby Fabbri scored the tie breaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and Detroit beat Carolina.
Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net. Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.
CANADIENS 5, OILERS 1: At Edmonton, Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, Carey Price made 34 saves and Montreal beat Edmonton.
Jake Evans also scored, and Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists to help Montreal rebound from an opening overtime loss in Toronto.
RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS O: At New York, Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored twice and Alexander Georgiev stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout, leading New York to a win over Islanders.
Rookie Ilya Sorokin had 27 saves in his NHL debut for the Islanders, getting the start after Semyon Varlamov was hit near the throat by a shot from Cal Clutterbuck in warmups. Cory Schneider, who signed a one-year contract with the Islanders this month, dressed as the backup.