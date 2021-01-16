Egor Shrangovich's OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins

"When he (Marchand) has a step on a guy, he is going try and make that play and he is going to find you," Bergeron said of his teammate. "It's about trying to find a lane for him and getting open."

Boston appeared to tie the game shortly before Bergeron's strike, but the game officials ruled Blackwood was unable to make a save due to incidental contact. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged the play, which led to the bench minor.

Wood opened the scoring with a redirection at 16:15 of the first period. Jack Hughes maintained possession of the puck while the rest of his teammates completed a change before Ty Smith's shot from the point was tipped past Halak.

COYOTES 5, SHARKS 3: At Glendale, Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and Arizona bounced back from an opening loss to beat San Jose.

Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 2: At Detroit, Robby Fabbri scored the tie breaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and Detroit beat Carolina.