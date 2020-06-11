Egyptian High School
0 comments

Egyptian High School

  • 0

Egyptian High School in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Morgan Pace

Morgan Pace

Morgan Pace

Hometown: Tamms

Parents: Bill and Ann Pace

College plans: Attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College to become a pharmacy technician.

Dawson Essex

Dawson Essex

Dawson Essex

Hometown: Olive Branch

Parents: Steve and Lisa Essex

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business/sports management or law.

Ryan VanDommelen

Ryan VanDommelen

Ryan VanDommelen

Hometown: Tamms

Parents: John and Belinda VanDommelen

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-pharmacy/chemistry.

Christian Trexler

Christian Trexler

Christian Trexler

Hometown: Thebes

Parents: Steve and Laura Mathis

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study sports management.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News