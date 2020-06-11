Egyptian High School in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Pace
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Bill and Ann Pace
College plans: Attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College to become a pharmacy technician.
Dawson Essex
Hometown: Olive Branch
Parents: Steve and Lisa Essex
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business/sports management or law.
Ryan VanDommelen
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: John and Belinda VanDommelen
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-pharmacy/chemistry.
Christian Trexler
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Steve and Laura Mathis
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study sports management.
