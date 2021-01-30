Eichel scores in shootout, Sabres beat Devils 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored as the Sabres improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games. Taylor Hall had two assists.

Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff's first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils this offseason. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots.

Eichel returned to the game in the third period after taking a puck to the mouth and briefly leaving for the dressing room. He scored in the first round of the shootout, ringing a shot from the left slot in off the far post.

Ullmark stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Kuokkanen scored his first NHL goal for the Devils to tie the score at 3 with a little more than nine minutes left in the third period. Kuokkanen jammed the puck inside the near post from just outside the crease after receiving a pass from Michael McLeod.

Olofsson's power-play goal gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead about midway through the third. Rasmus Dahlin set up Oloffson for a rising wrist shot from the left circle.