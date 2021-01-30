Eichel scores in shootout, Sabres beat Devils 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.
Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored as the Sabres improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games. Taylor Hall had two assists.
Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff's first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils this offseason. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots.
Eichel returned to the game in the third period after taking a puck to the mouth and briefly leaving for the dressing room. He scored in the first round of the shootout, ringing a shot from the left slot in off the far post.
Ullmark stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.
Kuokkanen scored his first NHL goal for the Devils to tie the score at 3 with a little more than nine minutes left in the third period. Kuokkanen jammed the puck inside the near post from just outside the crease after receiving a pass from Michael McLeod.
Olofsson's power-play goal gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead about midway through the third. Rasmus Dahlin set up Oloffson for a rising wrist shot from the left circle.
Rieder scored a tying goal for Buffalo 41 seconds after Johnsson gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead in the opening minutes of the third period. Cody Eakin created the scoring chance by battling behind the net for the puck and leaving a backhand pass in the left circle for Rieder,
Devils rookie center Jack Hughes tallied his team-leading eighth point of the season when he set up Johnsson for a rising wrist shot from the left circle.
Smith's power-play goal late in the second period tied it at 1-1. With Stall serving a penalty for hooking in the offensive zone, Smith received a pass from P.K. Subban just inside the blue line and beat Ullmark with a straightaway slap shot.
Staal gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead midway through the second period when he scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.
CAPITALS 4, BRUINS 3 (OT): At Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner in his return, Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves in his sixth consecutive start, and Washington beat Boston in a showdown between the top teams in the NHL's East Division.
Ovechkin beat Tuukka Rask clean off the rush 28 seconds into OT in his first game since Jan. 19. The Capitals captain missed the past four games because of COVID-19 protocols.
Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist, Trevor van Riemsdyk scored his first since joining the Capitals and Richard Panik added one on the power play. Washington blew a three-goal lead by allowing goals to Nick Ritchie, Brad Marchand and then Charlie McAvoy with 57.3 seconds left in regulation.
FLYERS 3, ISLANDERS 2: At Philadelphia, Scott Laughton scored in overtime and Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes also had goals to lead Philadelphia a win over New York.
Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders.
The Flyers and Islanders played for the first time since New York won Game 7 of their second-round playoff series last season. The Islanders dominated this one in regulation and outshot the Flyers 27-14.
PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2: At Detroit, Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut, scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift Florida to a win over Detroit.
Heponiemi scored from the left side of the net after Anthony Duclair lifted the puck over an opponent's stick and across the crease to set up the game-winner. Seconds earlier, Duclair was stopped on a breakaway.
Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves, including one with his left skate late in the third period to stop Mathias Brome’s backhander.
LIGHTNINGS 4, PREDATORS 3: At Tampa, Tyler Johnson, Cal Foote, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in the second period in Tampa Bay's victory over Nashville.
Brayden Point had two assists to help Tampa Bay end a five-period goal drought with the big second. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.
Nashville lost in regulation to Tampa Bay for the first time since Dec. 29, 2013, a span of 13 games.