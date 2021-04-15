Elected Chicago school board bill passes House

“Denied democracy is no democracy,” Ramirez said. “There is no way that we can talk about caring about students anywhere when we decide, for whatever reason, to deny them from that.”

The bill received no support from Republican members in the House, despite having received support from GOP lawmakers when similar bills were proposed in recent years.

Republican leader Jim Durkin questioned the reasoning for the bill, saying the proposal stems from legislators’ personal conflicts with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“I’m not sure what the problems are that prompted this, it seems to be more of a personality conflict that happened when Mayor Lightfoot was elected,” Durkin said. “What’s driving this is not substance, but clearly a personality conflict with the sitting Mayor.”

Democratic Rep. Will Guzzardi, of Chicago, pushed back on that criticism, saying that parents, teachers and community activists have been pushing for an elected school board since the Richard M. Daley administration. He noted the proposal had received Republican support in the past.