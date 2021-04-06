Two incumbents, two newcomers take seats on Carbondale School District 95 board

Roper previously told The Southern she hoped to foster relationships between parents, communities and schools, as well as ensure equitable resource distribution for students and families and to build partnerships with SIU and other local agencies.

With another term, Field said she will look for ways to reduce and cut deficit spending, continue to assess the ways students and their families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as review the resources available to them to help.

Field, who got 21.05%of the vote, has served on the Carbondale Planning Commission and Zoning Board. She is also the former president of the Stage Co., and currently is the coordinator for the Carbondale Racial Justice Coalition.

Cawthon received 19.60% of the vote and is a neighborhood inspector for the city of Carbondale. He serves as a youth ministry leader at Hopewell Baptist Church.

He previously told The Southern he wants to help bridge the gap between the board and school employees as well as families. He also wants to help create learning environments that are supportive of all races.