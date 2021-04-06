Two incumbents, two newcomers take seats on Carbondale School District 95 board

CARBONDALE — Two incumbents retained their seats and two newcomers were ushered in Tuesday night in the District 95 school board race.
Incumbents Markida Roper and Catherine Field held their seats — and brought with them Corey Cawthon and Erin Connelly.
Board members will have a myriad issues to tackle after the election, including reintegrating students into a more regular school schedule after a year of hybrid and remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also be tasked with guiding a new superintendent in her new role.
Carbondale District 95 covers Carbondale Middle School, as well as Thomas, Lewis and Parrish Schools.
Carlton Smith, Roper and Field ran to retain their seats, while newcomers Erin Connelly and Corey Cawthon hoped to be elected for a first term.
Roper took 20.39% of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals.
She is project coordinator for Upward Bound at SIUC, has served on the District 95 school board since her appointment in 2019 and is a parent of two district students.
Roper previously told The Southern she hoped to foster relationships between parents, communities and schools, as well as ensure equitable resource distribution for students and families and to build partnerships with SIU and other local agencies.
With another term, Field said she will look for ways to reduce and cut deficit spending, continue to assess the ways students and their families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as review the resources available to them to help.
Field, who got 21.05%of the vote, has served on the Carbondale Planning Commission and Zoning Board. She is also the former president of the Stage Co., and currently is the coordinator for the Carbondale Racial Justice Coalition.
Cawthon received 19.60% of the vote and is a neighborhood inspector for the city of Carbondale. He serves as a youth ministry leader at Hopewell Baptist Church.
He previously told The Southern he wants to help bridge the gap between the board and school employees as well as families. He also wants to help create learning environments that are supportive of all races.
Connelly, an associate professor of practice at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, garnered 21.31% of the vote. She said she ran to make both the district and the Carbondale community stronger.
Smith, who has served on the board for four years, previously told The Southern he believes in empowering students with education, particularly those who may find themselves at academic risk. He said his ties to the greater Carbondale community would have been an asset for the district.
