Williamson County 2021 consolidated election results

Williamson County
65 of 65 precincts reporting
City of Herrin
Alderman - Ward 3
Scott Kinley; 98
Kent Ingersoll; 87
Jesse L. Higgerson; 37
City of Hurst
Mayor
James Randall Simpkins; 108
Duke Woolsey; 94
City of Johnston City
Mayor
Sam Mocaby; 354
Douglas Dobbins; 210
Village of Cambria
Village President
Zach Cox; 105
Kendel Heifner; 81
Write-in; 0
Village Trustee
Mike Ren; 136
Ron Modglin; 115
Suzzette Waldron-Coffey; 95
Village of Colp
Village President
Marcella Clark; 30
Tammy O'Daniel-Howell; 16
Bryan Riekena; 11
Village of Pittsburg
Village President
Keith Violett; 102
Joseph Taylor; 43
Village Trustee
Jesse Davis; 82
Jerry "Scott" Cutsinger; 68
Stanley Serati: 67
Frankfort Community Unit School District 168
Board of Education
Unincorporated Area
Rick Conner; 22
Larry Burns; 17
John Butler; 12
Incorporated Area
Schannone Steinberger; 12
Johnston City Community Unit School District 1
School Board
Township 8S Range 4E
Randy McIntosh; 562
Chad Barras; 552