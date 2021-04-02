Yearslong Sheppard Lane legal battle a sticking point in Makanda township races

When he started working on the roads, Sheppard Lane only had three households along the road. Williams explained that the lane was dirt and gravel and commonly washed out when it rained. By the time he was able to start work on the project in 2012, six or seven households were now along the lane.

Clay and Becky Kolar own property along Sheppard Lane. In 2012, Williams said he talked to everyone along the road except the Kolars, adding that he didn’t know them. Kolar said when Williams did tell them he was going to cut trees along the road, he did not show the Kolars any diagrams or plans.

The Kolar property borders 950 feet of Sheppard Lane. At issue was the widening of the road and its right-of-way. The trees that would need to be removed to provide for a 40-foot roadway are old-growth oak and other hardwoods, according to Kolar, that provide privacy to the property.

Williams said the roadway must be 40 feet wide to qualify for the state's Motor Fuel Tax funds to maintain it.

Restraining order, lawsuit

In August 2012, the Kolars filed a petition in Jackson County Court for preliminary injunction and temporary restraining to stop the roadwork. A temporary restraining order was issued the next day.