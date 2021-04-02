Yearslong Sheppard Lane legal battle a sticking point in Makanda township races

Makanda Township voters will have their pick for numerous township officials in Tuesday's consolidated election.
Incumbent Township Supervisor Sara Lipe and Assessor John Dickson are unopposed.
Incumbent Mildred “Millie” Weatherford, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Regina T. Einig for township clerk. In the race for highway commissioner, incumbent Danny Williams will face Democratic challenger Ed Hoke.
The race for four township trustee seats has four Republicans: Jim Crane, incumbent Gary Heern, Cheryl Mayer and Herb Russell, and four Democrats, Michael Holub, Debbie Stanley and incumbents Clay Kolar and Fred G. York.
Road lawsuit
One big issue in the township is a lawsuit filed by Kolar, who is serving his fourth year as township trustee, against Williams, the 34-year road commissioner, to stop a project to upgrade Sheppard Lane.
The project is to oil-and-chip the township’s portion of the road, widen it and add proper drainage alongside the road.
“Thirty-four years ago when I was elected road commissioner, the township roads were in terrible shape,” Williams said, adding that most of the roads were dirt and gravel.
Williams began working to upgrade the roads to oil-and-chip surfaces with proper width and drainage, starting with roads that had the highest traffic volume and got the most use. Because the township has a small budget, Williams said he often had to rely on private funding to help with the upgrades.
When he started working on the roads, Sheppard Lane only had three households along the road. Williams explained that the lane was dirt and gravel and commonly washed out when it rained. By the time he was able to start work on the project in 2012, six or seven households were now along the lane.
Clay and Becky Kolar own property along Sheppard Lane. In 2012, Williams said he talked to everyone along the road except the Kolars, adding that he didn’t know them. Kolar said when Williams did tell them he was going to cut trees along the road, he did not show the Kolars any diagrams or plans.
The Kolar property borders 950 feet of Sheppard Lane. At issue was the widening of the road and its right-of-way. The trees that would need to be removed to provide for a 40-foot roadway are old-growth oak and other hardwoods, according to Kolar, that provide privacy to the property.
Williams said the roadway must be 40 feet wide to qualify for the state's Motor Fuel Tax funds to maintain it.
Restraining order, lawsuit
In August 2012, the Kolars filed a petition in Jackson County Court for preliminary injunction and temporary restraining to stop the roadwork. A temporary restraining order was issued the next day.
On Sept. 23, 2014, Judge Chuck Grace issued his finding that township could make the road be 20 feet wide — 10 feet on either side of the center of Sheppard Lane — with a right-of-way of three to five feet on either side of the road.
The case was appealed on Oct. 14, 2014. The appellate court sent the case back to Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 28, 2016.
After years of status hearings and case management conferences, the case has not been closed. The next case management conference will be via Zoom court at 9 a.m. May 10.
The issue has Republican candidates running on fiscal responsibility, saying in a campaign flyer that they have always spent money responsibly. They argue the lawsuit is costing the township money in legal fees.
The Democratic township platform says voters can and should expect better from Makanda Township government. That includes an open, responsive and accountable local government that promotes Makanda Township and the wishes of its citizens.
Suit overshadows other issues
Heern has served as trustee for 32 years and is the longest serving township trustee. He said the lawsuit is overshadowing other issues.
Heern is one of the founders of Makanda Township Fire Department, even housing the department in his garage. He said the fire department is one of the most important issues for him. The township has saved money for years and will purchase a new fire truck this year without a loan, with bids going out this month.
“The first firetruck we bought was $62,000. Today, that truck will cost five or six times that,” he said.
Jim Renshaw, who is helping with the Democratic campaign said the fire rating for the township has improved with the building of a second fire station. Better fire ratings mean reduced insurance cost for property owners.
For more information about the candidates, visit makandadems.com and makandagop.com.
