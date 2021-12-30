You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Elmer!This puppy is one of a litter of... View on PetFinder
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbon…
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday.
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
The Born Again Labor Museum is a cozy home to revolutionary ideas and art work honoring and remembering the struggles of the working class.
PINCKNEYVILLE — The question of whether or not Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy would get his 500th win at the same school was put to rest …
The state plans to ramp up staffing and assistance to local health departments to increase the availability of COVID vaccines, booster shots and testing in Illinois.
