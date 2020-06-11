Elverado High School
Elverado High School

Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Gracie Maynor

Parents: Kelly Wisely and Travis Maynor

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the pre-pharmacy program.

Emma Funk

Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk

College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology and be a part of the pre-physicians assistant program.

Hayli Havens

Parents: Bradi and Rob Havens

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physical therapy.

Kaitlyn Lewis

Parents: Melissa and Shelby Lewis

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.

Kaleigh Watts

Parents: Kenneth and Tara Watts

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study criminal justice.

Abigail Jeschke

Parents: Steven and Sherry Jeschke

College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study secondary English education.

