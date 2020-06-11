Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gracie Maynor
Parents: Kelly Wisely and Travis Maynor
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the pre-pharmacy program.
Emma Funk
Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk
College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology and be a part of the pre-physicians assistant program.
Hayli Havens
Parents: Bradi and Rob Havens
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physical therapy.
Kaitlyn Lewis
Parents: Melissa and Shelby Lewis
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Kaleigh Watts
Parents: Kenneth and Tara Watts
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study criminal justice.
Abigail Jeschke
Parents: Steven and Sherry Jeschke
College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study secondary English education.
