Embiid strengthens MVP bid, 76ers hold off Pelicans

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds to the tune of "MVP! MVP!" chants and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer toward securing the top spot in the East with a 109-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Embiid made two free throws with 1:39 left to bring the Sixers within one, then grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end to set up Tobias Harris' 3 with 1:10 left that made it 109-107. Philadelphia forced two turnovers to seal the victory.

The Sixers (46-21) won their season-high seventh straight game and increased their lead to three games over Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. Barring a crazy collapse over the final five games, the Sixers will win the conference and home-court advantage through the conference playoffs. The Sixers are 26-7 at home this season and they won another tight one against a Pelicans team playing without Zion Williamson (finger).

Don't necessarily count coach Doc Rivers among those impressed with winning the conference.

"I don't look at being a No. 1 seed as this great achievement," he said. "I just think it's great to have because of home court. The achievement is winning it (all). Everything else is what you need to do to try and win."