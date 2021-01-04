Embiid's double-double leads 76ers past Hornets

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.

Embiid has been the biggest reason the Sixers are off to a 6-1 start in coach Doc Rivers' first season. Perhaps motived by the birth of his son, reinvigorated under a new coaching staff or both, the 26-year-old has seemingly harnessed his talent and developed into a workload-heavy force on both sides off the ball.

Gone are the the days when Embiid's minutes were limited because of injuries — Sixers fans still cringe at "load management" — and he needed to sit out just one game of a back-to-back set to rest up. Embiid entered Monday night averaging 33.4 minutes (and 25.0 points), the most on the Sixers.

"He can handle it," Rivers said before the game. "I think he played the other night almost 37, I didn't like that, but that's going to happen. You go through the year and it evens out, that 34, 33. I don't really have a minutes barometer, I just know where I'd like to keep it."