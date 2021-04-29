Emergency housing assistance bill will head to governor

Ramirez said the bill’s provision sealing eviction court records would be key to allowing renters to move to a new place of residence without a previous eviction that was out of their control appearing on their record.

“It allows for people to be able to move to their next place without having to worry the burden of this record during what's been, to all of us, the worst experience of our life,” she said.

During Senate debate, Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, raised concerns about language in the bill which directs IHDA to make “best efforts” to prioritize rental assistance to areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 cases, a documented history of homelessness, or a significant amount of rental arrears.

Barickman said that could lead to certain renters being prioritized over others.

“We're going to use the sponsor’s words, also in the legislation, a state agency who uses its best efforts to prioritize people based on where they live,” Barickman said. “I think that's wholly unfair.”

“I listened to the governor. The governor told all Illinoisans ‘we're in this together.’ But what I see in a bill is something that says, ‘no we're not,’” he added.