Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.
Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.
“He irritated it a little bit,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “It didn’t make sense to keep him going. So we had to make the move there. Right now he’s day to day. He’s been managing it the whole season.”
The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.
“He continues to chip away and that’s what he does,” Renteria said of Encarnación. “He got a pitch he could handle and put it in the water. He’s a professional. I don’t have to worry about Edwin. He’s going to continue to do what he does.”
Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.
“I thought Matt did what we needed him to do,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.
Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox.
Yolmer Sanchez, making his second start of the season, led off the third inning with a double to left-center and scored on a single by Grandal.
“It feels really good. When you have the opportunity when the guys need a day off, you have to do your best,” Sanchez said. “I don’t try to do too much. I think I had a really good plan today in the box.”
Cardinals 7, Cubs 3: At Chicago, Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday night.
St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.
Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.
