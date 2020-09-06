Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

“I thought Matt did what we needed him to do,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox.

Yolmer Sanchez, making his second start of the season, led off the third inning with a double to left-center and scored on a single by Grandal.

“It feels really good. When you have the opportunity when the guys need a day off, you have to do your best,” Sanchez said. “I don’t try to do too much. I think I had a really good plan today in the box.”

Cardinals 7, Cubs 3: At Chicago, Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday night.

St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.

