A Visit from Dr. Nick
Music Historicity

A Visit from Dr. Nick

Thad Heckman illustration
Thad Heckman, For The Southern

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and the cupboard was bare

I'd been quarantining so long, no food was left there

The fridge had been raided some months ago, it seemed

Milk and cookies for Santa? Now a laughable pipe dream

The children had long ago left to stay with grandma

Who at least had corncobs on which they could gnaw

The missus and I had COVID tests that day

We now awaited results and what they might say

The months of 2020 were passed mostly in seclusion

The pandemic induced a stir-crazy delusion

No restaurants, no health clubs, no going to the show

A holiday season devoid of any ho-ho-ho

Then suddenly, outside, a noise caught me off guard

I shouted "hey you kids, get outta my yard!"

But it was not children who were making the ruckus

Instead I saw Santa, pulling up in a black Lexus

With a mask on his face, white beard about his jaws

I had to look twice to confirm it 'twas Mr. Claus

He bounded out the window, danced back to the trunk

His car stereo cranking out the sounds of P-Funk

We'd been cooped up inside of our home with no symptoms

Wasting time, watching every episode of "The Simpsons"

I gazed at St. Nick with awe and incredulity

While wondering if our nation could achieve herd immunity

With no federal stimulus funds, my hands had been wringing

I feared useless toys were what he'd be bringing

But to my surprise, from the trunk he did grab

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Not a sack of wrapped gifts, but a large medical bag

"Have no fear," Santa said, "I assure this is no ploy,

True, I'm no doctor, but I still bring tidings of great joy."

With that, he strode up and opened his bag at the hinges

And stuffed inside I saw many vials and syringes

"Vaccines are being developed," he said, "with two so far approved

But Phase 3 trials of others are being pursued."

With a wink of his eye belying a man seeming unintelligent

He then spake the names of eight formulations in development:

There’s Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Oxford-AstraZeneca

Moderna, which has been approved, but does not treat Sciatica

CanSino, Gamaleya and Johnson & Johnson are under discussion

There’s Novavax and the Vector Institute vaccine being used in Russia

I wondered how our way of life had come to be so strained

Businesses closed, unemployment lines, Americans in strife and pain

We wear masks on our faces, afraid to go places like the grocery or Wal-Mart

Attending church on TV, watching movies on DVD and standing six feet apart

But we must follow the science, because the COVID does not care

Unforgiving, a cruel mistress, the virus spreads through the air

Let's stave off pandemic fatigue, hold fast and persevere

Steel ourselves, remain cautious and make it through to next year

Put your trust in medical professionals, including Dr. Nick

We need those vaccinations if we’re not to get sick

I’ll gladly wear a mask, socially distance and wash my hands

If that means fighting this dire threat to our fellow man

So I rolled up my sleeve and showed Santa the spot

"Aim your needle here, and please give me that shot!"

And as he sped away, bent on injecting the population,

He cried, "Merry Christmas to all, and fear not innoculation!"

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.

