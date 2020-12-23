A Visit from Dr. Nick

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and the cupboard was bare
I'd been quarantining so long, no food was left there
The fridge had been raided some months ago, it seemed
Milk and cookies for Santa? Now a laughable pipe dream
The children had long ago left to stay with grandma
Who at least had corncobs on which they could gnaw
The missus and I had COVID tests that day
We now awaited results and what they might say
The months of 2020 were passed mostly in seclusion
The pandemic induced a stir-crazy delusion
No restaurants, no health clubs, no going to the show
A holiday season devoid of any ho-ho-ho
Then suddenly, outside, a noise caught me off guard
I shouted "hey you kids, get outta my yard!"
But it was not children who were making the ruckus
Instead I saw Santa, pulling up in a black Lexus
With a mask on his face, white beard about his jaws
I had to look twice to confirm it 'twas Mr. Claus
He bounded out the window, danced back to the trunk
His car stereo cranking out the sounds of P-Funk
We'd been cooped up inside of our home with no symptoms
Wasting time, watching every episode of "The Simpsons"
I gazed at St. Nick with awe and incredulity
While wondering if our nation could achieve herd immunity
With no federal stimulus funds, my hands had been wringing
I feared useless toys were what he'd be bringing
But to my surprise, from the trunk he did grab
Not a sack of wrapped gifts, but a large medical bag
"Have no fear," Santa said, "I assure this is no ploy,
True, I'm no doctor, but I still bring tidings of great joy."
With that, he strode up and opened his bag at the hinges
And stuffed inside I saw many vials and syringes
"Vaccines are being developed," he said, "with two so far approved
But Phase 3 trials of others are being pursued."
With a wink of his eye belying a man seeming unintelligent
He then spake the names of eight formulations in development:
There’s Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Oxford-AstraZeneca
Moderna, which has been approved, but does not treat Sciatica
CanSino, Gamaleya and Johnson & Johnson are under discussion
There’s Novavax and the Vector Institute vaccine being used in Russia
I wondered how our way of life had come to be so strained
Businesses closed, unemployment lines, Americans in strife and pain
We wear masks on our faces, afraid to go places like the grocery or Wal-Mart
Attending church on TV, watching movies on DVD and standing six feet apart
But we must follow the science, because the COVID does not care
Unforgiving, a cruel mistress, the virus spreads through the air
Let's stave off pandemic fatigue, hold fast and persevere
Steel ourselves, remain cautious and make it through to next year
Put your trust in medical professionals, including Dr. Nick
We need those vaccinations if we’re not to get sick
I’ll gladly wear a mask, socially distance and wash my hands
If that means fighting this dire threat to our fellow man
So I rolled up my sleeve and showed Santa the spot
"Aim your needle here, and please give me that shot!"
And as he sped away, bent on injecting the population,
He cried, "Merry Christmas to all, and fear not innoculation!"
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.