A Visit from Dr. Nick

I had to look twice to confirm it 'twas Mr. Claus

He bounded out the window, danced back to the trunk

His car stereo cranking out the sounds of P-Funk

We'd been cooped up inside of our home with no symptoms

Wasting time, watching every episode of "The Simpsons"

I gazed at St. Nick with awe and incredulity

While wondering if our nation could achieve herd immunity

With no federal stimulus funds, my hands had been wringing

I feared useless toys were what he'd be bringing

But to my surprise, from the trunk he did grab

Not a sack of wrapped gifts, but a large medical bag

"Have no fear," Santa said, "I assure this is no ploy,

True, I'm no doctor, but I still bring tidings of great joy."

With that, he strode up and opened his bag at the hinges

And stuffed inside I saw many vials and syringes

"Vaccines are being developed," he said, "with two so far approved