Anna Arts Center hosts 'March of the Penguins'

ANNA — The Anna Arts Center is hosting a fundraiser "March of the Penguins," in which people are invited to "adopt" a penguin figurine and dress it up.

Penguin figurines are $5 each at the Here & Now shop at 319 S. Main St. in Anna from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Dress your penguin up however you choose, and then return your well-dressed penguin to the Anna Arts Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday or 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The exhibit showcasing all the dressed-up penguins opens Monday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Oct. 18.

An awards reception and auction will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed, funniest and most original penguin.

The Anna Arts Center also is set to host its annual "Strictly Digital" photography exhibit, and community photographers are encouraged to submit their artwork. The theme this year is "Persons, Animals or Structures."

Work must be delivered either from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday or 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. A reception is set for Oct. 18.

For more information contact Lee at 904-625-1109 or vabchlee@gmail.com.

