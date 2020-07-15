Anna Arts Center plans reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shawnee Hills Art Center/Anna Arts Center is planning to reopen.

According to a news release from the arts center, the center's first event is a Southern Illinois Music Festival chamber music concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and more are on the lineup.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door. Cash or check will be accepted. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The arts center is also planning to host a Jive for Jazz event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Musician Mel Goot will be joined by musicians from Southern Illinois high schools and colleges to give young listeners the opportunity to experience jazz music. Attendees will learn about improvisation, collaboration and the types of instruments used in jazz music. The program is child-friendly. Admission is free.

The arts center is planning to host two camps in August. The center's annual March of the Penguins and Strictly Digital photography show are planned for the fall.

For more information, call 904-625-1109 (organizer Lee Hackney's cellphone) or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

