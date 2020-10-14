Art installation, virtual lecture to honor R. Buckminster Fuller

The installation is highlighting the history and importance of the structure and Fuller’s legacy at SIU. The installation will include material about Fuller and images that relate to Fuller’s work, according to Donoghue.

The art installation and lecture “draw together sacred geometry, ancient wisdom traditions and the legacy of Buckminster Fuller into a holistic narrative to guide our collective trajectory toward an abundant and integrated future.”

Discovered Fuller’s legacy while at SIU

Lowder serves on the board of the Bucky Fuller Dome Home historic site in Carbondale — the house that Fuller lived in while teaching at SIU. Lowder attended SIU for a year before transferring to the University of Illinois and said, “At Southern Illinois University, I discovered the legacy of Buckminster Fuller, and at the University of Illinois, I was introduced to the field of semiotics, which are two of the main ingredients in my current art practice.”

Lowder is founder of Cherokee Street Gallery in St. Louis, and he is a creative consultant at the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability, housed in a Fuller-designed geodesic dome at SIU Edwardsville.