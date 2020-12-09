Carbondale designer Andrea LeBeau creates wearable art

While the photos of LeBeau’s work are stunning and detailed works of art themselves, the experience of feeling the different fabrics and viewing the color combinations in person cannot be replicated. For now, LeBeau remains busy doing the extra work needed to help her customers explore the designs through videos on her social media pages and working individually with buyers.

Something new for LeBeau this year is that she has expanded from just working as an artist and designer and now attends fashion shows to display her line. She is part of Curate International Collections designers group, a company that selects an elite group of fashion designers to showcase their artwork for buyers. The in-person event will not take place in New York this year as usual, but Curate has created a Virtual Trade Show for its designers. The site is mainly for boutique buyers looking for fresh, exciting inventory, but the collection can be viewed by anyone.

The bold colors and lines of the shawls, tunics and wraps are timeless and can be used for a lifetime. Themes of the natural world show up in some the items, with bright red, green and pink flowers and peacock feathers, with more geometric patterns appearing elsewhere with blocks and lines of white and black. With the many different themes and motifs, Andrea LeBeau Designs appeals to a variety of tastes.

As LeBeau is fond of saying, “Fashion is for everybody.”

